Bangladesh's Shanum wins Silver at International Psychology Olympiad

Shanum Sarkar, a recent graduate of Bangladesh International Tutorial (BIT), secured a Silver Medal at the International Psychology Olympiad (IPsyO) 2024.

A relatively new olympiad, IPsyO has been gaining traction amongst students interested in the field of psychology in recent times with this year's competition attracting students from 42 countries. The olympiad does not have any qualifying rounds and the international round is free to sign up for, making it largely accessible for all students.

International Psychology Olympiad is dedicated to supporting and encouraging students worldwide who take a keen interest in psychology and behavioral science. It hopes to foster the future generation of scientists in behavioral science by promoting psychological research to resolve real-world problems.

"I feel like the olympiad really taught me to embrace the real-life applications of psychology," says Shanum. "This olympiad is unique in the sense that there's a new theme every year. This year explored how AI can be used to better understand and identify mental health challenges, and help in coming up with strategies to better tackle said challenges."

Shanum is only the second person from Bangladesh to have ever secured a win at IPsyO. Previously, Parthib Paul of Government City College, Chattogram received a Bronze Medal in IPsyO 2023.