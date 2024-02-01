Anime to look out for in 2024

Having enjoyed so much of the wide catalogue of Japanese anime 2023 had to offer, I'd be lying if I said I don't have high expectations from the shows coming out this year. The third season of Classroom of the Elite has already begun, and the seventh season of My Hero Academia and the second one of Tower of God are also set to commence in May and July, respectively. Chainsaw Man The Movie - Reze Arc will also be premiering sometime this year, and there's no way I can forget Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture dropping this spring.

However, keeping aside the continuations of all these and many more, 2024 has no dearth of new stories that show high promise and potential, and these are the ones I'm most excited about.

Suicide Squad Isekai

If trailers for this are to be believed at all, the animation of this is certain to be crisp and the action on point. The voice actors, too, are unlikely to disappoint in bringing out the essence of the characters. With the Joker, Harley Quin, and the rest of the squad lavishing their chaos in a yet-to-be-tried isekai setting, this is poised to be a unique show for DC fans who're also into anime.

Kaiju No.8

The story takes place in a world where monsters, known as kaijus, wreak wanton havoc on humanity. The protagonist, Kafka Hibino, following the loss of his hometown to these monsters, vows to join the specially equipped force combatting the horrors these creatures perpetually unleash. But it is only after he gains the power of a kaiju himself that he can truly move forward with the aspiration of eradicating the fearsome kaijus.

While the setting is definitely not an original one, the trailer lets us know with a bang that some stupendous action and fight scenes await. Whether the plot can live up to those same high standards is a tale only time can tell.

Solo Levelling

Solo Levelling, adapted from the hugely popular Korean web novel of the same name, needs no introduction. It follows Jin-woo, an infamously weak hunter, in a world where hunters with supernatural powers battle monsters and clear dungeons to protect humanity. Following the loss of nearly his entire party in the dungeons, Jin-woo is mysteriously bestowed with the ability to grow more powerful without restraint or limitation. Longtime fans and new viewers alike will hope that the adaptation can capture the magic of the original.

Dandadan

Adapted from the popular manga of the same name, Dandadan looks to be a whimsical, action-packed ride filled to the rim with fun. The characters look quirky and lovable, the choreography of the action is thrill-inducing, and the comedy will probably get one in stitches laughing. Being a bizarre story threading together ghosts, aliens, supernatural powers, and the relationship between two contrasting teenagers as they navigate it all together, it is highly probable that Dandadan will be worth keeping one's eyes peeled for.

Blue Box

As far as slice-of-life anime go, this may well offer more than just the complete package. The music used in the trailer really drew me in, and I find the detailed art style nothing short of picturesque and breathtaking. This one blends together a heartfelt passion for sports with the flavours of romantic longing and teenage love. The overwhelmingly positive reception for its manga suggests that, if executed correctly, this mix is certain to be a fine delicacy that tugs at more than a few heartstrings.

Nayeem is a first-year student at the London College of Legal Studies (South).