FBS, Dhaka University welcomes the new season with spring melodies

On February 13, spring arrived a day early at the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS), Dhaka University (DU), continuing its legacy of welcoming the vernal season with a day-long music festival on campus premises.

Over the past nine years, except for the COVID-19 lockdown period, FBS has celebrated the arrival of spring with an open-for-all concert. As spring bloomed, students adorned themselves in colourful panjabis and sarees. These spring festivities at FBS serve as an escape for students from their daily academic schedules while upholding the rich cultural tradition of DU.

This year, the scenario was no different, with the sole exception of the event being celebrated a day earlier, to accommodate the public holiday of Saraswati Puja coinciding with the first day of spring.

The highlight of the day was a concert featuring the aspiring artists of FBS and the band Karnival. This year's spring celebrations at FBS surpassed all expectations, with everyone present embracing the arrival of Spring with vigour and zeal in their heart.

Emam Mehede Hassan is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from Dhaka University.