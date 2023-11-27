Number of internet users falls for first time in 9 months

The internet subscriber base in Bangladesh declined for the first time in nine months in October due to a drop in mobile internet subscribers.

The total number of internet users fell by nearly 3 lakh to 13.18 crore, according to data of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Meanwhile, the broadband internet subscriber remained unchanged at 1.25 crore in October.

Mobile internet users, numbering 11.94 crore, now account for 90.53 percent of the country's overall internet subscriber base.

But despite the dip in October, mobile operators have seen strong growth in data usage and revenues, with an increasing number of customers in recent months.

In February, the number of internet subscribers saw its first rebound after six months thanks to a jump in mobile internet usage.

In July, the internet subscriber base surpassed the 13-crore mark for the first time.

The industry's resilience is evident as users continue to rely heavily on mobile services, driving sustained demand for data.

This trend highlights the sector's adaptability and ability to navigate challenges, reinforcing its significance in the evolving digital landscape.

About 57.9 percent of Grameenphone's total subscribers, or 47.5 million, are now using internet services while it was below 50 percent a year earlier.

In the third quarter of 2023, Grameenphone registered continued growth in both revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, supported by the data segment in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

"We continue to focus on meeting our customers' unique needs through a simplified data portfolio, personalised offers and advanced digital capabilities, which have driven higher data usage," Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone Ltd, said in a recent statement.

Robi added 11 lakh data users in the third quarter, taking its total number of data users to 4.42 crore, which is 76.8 percent of its total customer base. Each data user of Robi is now consuming an average of 6.67 GB per month.

The data revenue of Banglalink grew 27.7 percent year-on-year in the July-September period, which was aided by a 15.4 percent growth in data usage.

It could not be ascertained whether subscribers increased or decreased in terms of broadband internet as the BTRC provides broadband internet subscriber information on a quarterly basis.

The BTRC calculates broadband subscriber information through market analysis, consultation and data collection from almost all internet service providers.

According to industry people, business expansion recently came to a halt in the broadband internet market and the acquisition of new customers slowed.

"We are not acquiring new customers, and existing customers are changing operators," said Md Emdadul Hoque, president of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh.

"The rising cost of US dollars has increased prices across the board. While we previously provided connectivity at no charge, we now have to implement charges. Furthermore, there has been an increase in bandwidth demand from customers, leading to additional costs for operators," he added.

Hoque also said the rising cost of equipment, exacerbated by the strong US dollar, is a significant factor as the industry heavily depends on imports in this regard.

Besides, reduced purchasing power has prompted some individuals to cut back on internet spending, contributing to challenges faced by the sector, he added.