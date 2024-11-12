Banglalink launches AI-powered lifestyle pack RYZE

Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, chief legal officer of Banglalink, speaks while unveiling a new digital lifestyle prepaid package, styled “RYZE”, at Aloki on Tejgaon-Gulshan Link Road in the capital recently. Photo: Banglalink

Banglalink has launched a new digital lifestyle prepaid package, styled "RYZE", aimed at empowering young users with a dynamic digital experience.

Aligning with the government's vision to support youth through upskilling opportunities, the new pack provides AI-powered productivity tools for self-development.

The launch event was held at Aloki on Tejgaon-Gulshan Link Road in the capital recently, the mobile operation said in a press release.

Under this package, RYZE offers a unique feature of "endless internet", where all data packs ensure continued internet availability even if the purchased volume is consumed before the pack's expiry.

Kaan Terzioglu, group chief executive officer of VEON, said, "VEON is committed to empowering individuals through technology that not only connects them but also enhances their potential. Our augmented intelligence 1440 (AI1440) strategy is designed to offer customers access to AI-powered services that are relevant during every minute of the day."

"This approach prioritises digital solutions for professional and personal life, with super apps playing an important role in this vision."

"With RYZE, we aim to contribute to building a digitally connected Bangladesh filled with innovative minds," he added.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said, "RYZE exemplifies our commitment to empowering the youthful communities we serve through seamless digital solutions that meet the unique needs of the next generation.

"By integrating AI-driven productivity tools, RYZE delivers a comprehensive lifestyle experience, from skill development to entertainment, ensuring it resonates with the digital-first generation," Aas added.

RYZE is available to all mobile users across any network.

It also aims to enhance entertainment options by providing easy access to a wide range of streaming services, digital content and gamification features, making it an ideal choice for the country's dynamic youth.

Huseyin Turker, chief technology and information officer of the mobile operator, Muhammad Mahbub Islam, internal audit director, Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, chief legal officer, Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer, and Muniruzzaman Sheikh, chief ethics and compliance officer, along with key leaders of the operator, prominent guests, influencers, students and business partners were also present.