Banglalink, EBL bring co-branded cards with Mastercard

Banglalink, in collaboration with Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and Mastercard, launched three new co-branded cards for members of Banglalink Orange Club today.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of the bank, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, attended the launch of the cards at The Westin Dhaka in the capital, the mobile operator said in a press release.

"These co-branded cards are such tailor-made solutions that will open up new windows of opportunities for our customers. Through such partnerships with Mastercard Bangladesh and Eastern Bank PLC, we aim to accelerate financial inclusion in Bangladesh," said Aas.

"Orange Club members can now avail exclusive privileges and innovative digital services, showcasing Banglalink's dedication to enhancing customer experiences and driving digital transformation."

"We strongly believe that the co-branded cards will bring forth an exclusive world of lifestyle benefits and privileges for Banglalink's Orange Club members," Iftekhar said.

"These new cards will ensure a safe, secure, and highly convenient transaction experience for cardholders and will also enable them to access specially-curated experiences around dining, shopping, travel, and much more," said Kamal.

Driven by an urge to empower the customers to help them reach their full potential, Banglalink keeps coming up with digital solutions and time-befitting offers for adding value.

In its continuation, these 3 new co-branded cards -- namely the Mastercard World Credit Card, Mastercard Titanium Credit Card and Mastercard Prepaid Card -- have been launched.

Cardholders using the titanium credit card will get a free card while Mastercard world cardholders will get a 50 percent waiver on the issuance fee.

Both cards will offer a zero annual or renewal fee on 24 transactions per year.

Cardholders will also enjoy an immediate upgrade to the Signature tier as part of the Orange Club offers.

Postpaid users will receive a security deposit waiver on international roaming, and prepaid users will benefit from a 50 percent discount on the first roaming recharge.