Shahnaz Rahman among top taxpayers of FY 23

The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman also on the list

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has announced the names of 141 highest tax-paying companies and individuals for the fiscal year of 2022-23 with Transcom Group Chairman Shahnaz Rahman, The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, and Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman topping the list once again.

For the second consecutive year, Shahnaz Rahman became one of the top taxpayers in the women category.

Mahfuz Anam and Matiur Rahman were named as the top taxpayers in the journalist category for the eighth year in a row, according to a notification issued by the tax authority today.

Faridur Reza Sagar, managing director of Impress Telefilm (Channel i), Shykh Seraj, founder director and head of news at Channel i, and Mohammad Abdul Malek, editor of the Dainik Azadi, also got the recognition in the category.

Mediastar, the parent company of the Prothom Alo, was the top tax-paying firm in the print and electronic media category. Mediastar is a sister concern of Transcom Group.

The company has been recognised as the highest taxpayer since FY2015-16 when the NBR decided to broaden the list of the highest taxpayers and honour them with tax cards to encourage compliance among taxpayers. The accolade was launched in 2010-11.

In the print and electronic media category, East West Media Group Ltd, Somoy Media Ltd and Times Media Ltd were among the top taxpayers.