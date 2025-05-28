UNDP Youth Advocate Shakil scales Summit to champion plastic-free future

In a landmark journey uniting human endurance and environmental advocacy, UNDP Youth Advocate and Bangladeshi mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil has successfully completed his epic Sea-to-Summit expedition.

Covering 1,372 kilometres on foot from Inani Beach in Cox's Bazar to the summit of Mount Everest, Shakil raised awareness about plastic pollution, sustainable living, and climate change.

To celebrate his achievement, UNDP Nepal hosted a special reception today in his honour, alongside renowned mountaineer and UNDP Nepal Climate Influencer Purnima Shrestha.

The initiative is part of the Plastics Circularity Project of UNDP across nine Asian countries, focusing on curbing plastic pollution through community engagement, innovation, and cross-border youth advocacy.

"Shakil's journey is not just a personal triumph, it's a powerful call for collective responsibility," said Kyoko Yokosuka, Resident Representative of UNDP Nepal. "From sea level to the top of the world, he has carried the message that our fight against plastic pollution must be as bold and borderless as his expedition. UNDP Nepal is proud to support this momentous campaign for a cleaner, greener planet."

Over the 84-day trek, Shakil swam across the Jamuna River, walked through Dhaka, engaged with communities in Bangladesh, India and Nepal, and collected plastic waste along the way. His effort sparked global interest and potentially earned him a Guinness World Record as the youngest and fastest Bangladeshi to summit Everest from sea level.

Stefan Liller, UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh shares "Shakil's journey embodies the spirit of youth-led climate action. UNDP is proud to support his advocacy through the Plastics Circularity Project, which unites communities across South Asia in the fight against single-use plastics."

Among others, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Nepal, Mr. Mohammad Humayun Kabir, was also present during the event.

UNDP's regional plastics circularity work continues to empower young leaders, support green enterprises, and advocate for policy reforms across South Asia. As Shakil plants the flag of action atop the world's highest peak, his footsteps serve as a path forward for governments, communities, and individuals alike.