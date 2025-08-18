UCBD hosts masterclass on Data Science

Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD) on Sunday hosted a masterclass titled "Shaping the Future with Data: Global Trends & Bangladesh's Path" on the relevance of data science and career prospects both locally and internationally.

During the session, UCBD announced plans to launch a Bachelor's in Data Science programme with the London School of Economics (LSE)–University of London.

The event, held at the UCBD Student Lounge, was aimed at familiarising HSC and A2 graduates and their guardians with data science, its global rise and the opportunities for data professionals in Bangladesh.

The masterclass was attended by Prof Hew Gill, president and provost of UCBD, and featured Dr James Abdey, associate academic director at LSE.

Dr Abdey said, "We are pleased to announce that recently UCBD got the approval to offer a BSc in Data Science and Business Analytics. As the world becomes ever more data-driven, investing in your data skills will not only contribute to your personal career success but also strengthen the overall human capital of Bangladesh."

Offering a local perspective, Sumit Saha, CEO of Learn with Sumit (LWS) and cofounder and managing director of Analyzen, said, "The demand for data professionals in Bangladesh is growing rapidly. Today, data is the new oil. Just as oil once determined the pace of economies, data now drives innovation and opportunity. If you can master data, you will be at the center of tomorrow's most exciting careers, both in locally and globally."