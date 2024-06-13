Thousands of students vow to be ‘Generation Restoration’ as Nestlé Bangladesh observes World Environment Day

To build a generation with better awareness and commitment towards sustainability, Nestlé Bangladesh observed World Environment Day 2024 at Bhobanipur High School in Gazipur, under its ongoing sustainability initiative titled 'Nestlé Green Hat'.

With the theme "Generation Restoration," the day was celebrated amid a festive ambiance, engaging over 1000 students, including a tree plantation program on the school premises, said a press release.

Nestlé Bangladesh, the Switzerland-originated company, has actively been working on its global initiative 'Roadmap to Net Zero', taking multiple initiatives on sustainability.

On this very special day, to raise awareness among the community about the importance of keeping the environment clean and disposing of litter in appropriate bins, Nestlé employees also took part in a plastic cleaning initiative around the company's factory in Gazipur.

