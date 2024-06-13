Press Releases
Thu Jun 13, 2024 04:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 06:11 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

Thousands of students vow to be ‘Generation Restoration’ as Nestlé Bangladesh observes World Environment Day

Thu Jun 13, 2024 04:08 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 06:11 PM

To build a generation with better awareness and commitment towards sustainability, Nestlé Bangladesh observed World Environment Day 2024 at Bhobanipur High School in Gazipur, under its ongoing sustainability initiative titled 'Nestlé Green Hat'. 

With the theme "Generation Restoration," the day was celebrated amid a festive ambiance, engaging over 1000 students, including a tree plantation program on the school premises, said a press release.  

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nestlé Bangladesh, the Switzerland-originated company, has actively been working on its global initiative 'Roadmap to Net Zero', taking multiple initiatives on sustainability. 

On this very special day, to raise awareness among the community about the importance of keeping the environment clean and disposing of litter in appropriate bins, Nestlé employees also took part in a plastic cleaning initiative around the company's factory in Gazipur.
 

Related topic:
Generation RestorationNestle BangladeshWORLD ENVIRONMENT DAYtree plantation
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

DNCC to plant two lakh trees in two years

1y ago

Bangladesh's fashion pollution: A wake-up call

1w ago

Govt takes anti-environmental projects to stay in power: Fakhrul

7y ago

Solar smile for farmers

7y ago
Project Green Cox’s Bazar

Project Green Cox’s Bazar: A green initiative of JCI Bangladesh celebrating World Environment Day 2022

2y ago
সারা দেশে থেমে থেমে বৃষ্টি থাকবে কালও
|আবহাওয়া

ঈদে কেমন থাকবে আবহাওয়া

আজ শুক্রবার খুলনায় দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৩৮ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করেছে আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএসএফের ‘গুলি চালানোর’ আশঙ্কায় সীমান্ত এলাকায় না যেতে বিজিবির মাইকিং

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification