Tanvir Ahmed of Sheltech completes Strategic Leadership Course at NDC

Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director of Sheltech Group, Envoy Legacy, Envoy Textiles Limited, and Green Textile Limited, has completed the Capstone Course 2025/2 at the National Defence College (NDC) in Mirpur Cantonment. The course ran from 13 to 31 July 2025.

The Capstone Course is part of NDC's advanced strategic leadership programmes, aimed at strengthening national security awareness, multilateral cooperation, and strategic thinking among senior leaders. It brings together a cross-section of participants, including senior military officers, diplomats, civil servants, academics, business leaders, media professionals, legal experts, and members of civil society.

Participants engage in simulation exercises, case studies, and collaborative discussions to build cross-sector networks and develop solutions to pressing national and international challenges.

The certificate awarding ceremony on 31 July was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, OSP, SGP, psc, and Commandant of National Defence College Lieutenant General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, OSP, BSP, ndc, hdmc, psc. Both leaders commended the cohort for their focus on inclusive, reform-oriented leadership in the face of global geopolitical shifts and domestic challenges.

Tanvir Ahmed's participation in the course reflects his ongoing commitment to national development and strategic leadership within the private sector.