Tahsan launches Walton’s passenger car battery ‘Graviton’

Walton Mirco-Tech Corporation has released seven models of 'Graviton' series car batteries to be used mainly in private cars, microbuses, pick-up vans and CNG-run auto-rickshaws.

To ensure high performance and smooth drive in road, Walton designed these car batteries in accordance with Japanese standard. The models are featured with sealed and maintenance-free high performing technologies.

Renowned musician, actor, and television presenter Tahsan Khan, along with Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director S M Mahbubul Alam, Director Zakia Sultana and Walton Micro-Tech Corporation's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, inaugurated the 'Graviton' series car batteries at a splendid launching ceremony held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital recently.

The function was also attended by Walton's senior officials, distributors and dealers of Walton batteries.

The models of the newly launched car battery included: Graviton N50Z, Graviton N50ZL, Graviton NS40ZL, Graviton NS60L, Graviton NS70, Graviton NX120-7 and Graviton NX120-7L. Prices of these high quality car batteries are set between Tk 8,650 and Tk 15,600.

Addressing the function, Walton Hi-Tech's Managing Director S M Mahbubul Alam said, "Walton is now turned into a national brand and also a symbol of success for the 'made-in-Bangladesh' tagged products. The launching of car batteries is one of the thrilling segments of Walton's continuous advancement. It's the result of our manufacturing abilities, innovation skills, and pledges to customers. We will manufacture and release low-maintenance car and commercial vehicle batteries, solar and IPS batteries in the days ahead."

Walton Micro-Tech's CEO Nishat Tasnim Shuchi said that the annual domestic demands for car batteries are around five lakh units and the annual market size is more than Tk 300 crores. Following such a promising domestic market, Walton's research and innovation team has been conducting extensive research for the last several years. In the continuation of their relentless efforts, Walton released seven models of passenger car batteries in the domestic market. Walton maintained 100% quality in the manufacturing process of car batteries. At present, Walton is manufacturing and marketing international standard batteries for car, motorcycle, rechargeable fans, online UPSs, and emergency lights.

At the event, Business Coordinator to the CEO of Walton Micro-Tech Abdullah Al Asif and Head of Car Battery Research and Innovation Department Nahid Al Mahmud gave a presentation on the manufacturing process, special features, and quality of Walton's car batteries.

They said that the Japanese standard has been followed in producing car batteries, for ensuring extended life cycle, maximum cranking performance, and extreme weather performance.