Summit Towers Limited, a subsidiary of Summit Communications Group has announced the successful acquisition of 2012 towers from Banglalink Digital Communications Limited.

The transaction is valued at BDT 1100 crore. The acquisition was completed with the transfer of BDT 1100 crore to Banglalink, cementing the partnership between the two entities.

This acquisition marks a significant advancement for Summit Towers, empowering Mobile Operators to enrich their network services for customers by delivering a seamless 4G experience and preparing for the impending 5G revolution. Moreover, it positions Summit Communications Group to offer comprehensive telecommunications infrastructure services, integrating fiber, tower, and soon, submarine cable facilities, to cater to the evolving needs of its clients and customers.

This partnership marks a major milestone for Banglalink, as Summit Towers offers more than just cost savings in network deployment and maintenance. It also enhances service quality and promotes environmental sustainability.

To celebrate this significant occasion, Summit Communications Group hosted an event titled "Celebrating Synergy" on February 19, 2024, at the Ruposhi Bangla grand ballroom of Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka. The event was attended by distinguished guests from across industries, including Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, State Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology as "Chief Guest", Md Shamsul Arefin, Secretary, ICT Division, BTRC Chairman, Engr. Md. Mohiuddin Ahmed as the "Special Guest" and Muhammed Aziz Khan, Founder Chairman of Summit Group of Companies was the "Honored Guest".

On behalf of Summit Communications Muhammad Farid Khan, Managing Director and CEO, Md. Arif Al Islam and Executive Director, Fadiah Khan, were present to celebrate this monumental achievement.

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of VEON, Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, and other high officials from Banglalink, also participated in the event, further emphasizing the collaborative spirit between the two companies.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, State Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, said, "I would like to appreciate the acquisition process for acquiring this 2012 towers. With this huge number of towers, Summit Communications will be able to provide much more quality services to mobile network operators. At the same time, I would like to also request Kaan, Group CEO of VEON, as their next investment destination."

Muhammed Aziz Khan, Founder and Chairman of Summit Group of Companies said: "Despite COVID, Wars, US interest rates Bangladesh marches forward, this is made possible by the government's policies of providing electricity to all and "digital Bangladesh" ie internet and phone to all. It's the single most great honour for Summit to be associated with both. The tower acquisition is part of that great journey to middle-income country, a total eradication of poverty and a Smart Bangladesh."

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of VEON, said: "Our partnership with Summit Towers is not just a financial transaction; it's a strategic example of industry collaboration that propels us towards becoming a truly 'asset-light' digital operator. This collaboration enables us to leverage our resources efficiently to create the country's most diversified and innovative digital portfolio. With innovation, collaboration, and a shared vision, we can unlock the full potential of Bangladesh's digital future."

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, stated, "Our collaboration with Summit Towers extends beyond optimizing infrastructure. It is a transformative move, allowing us to focus more on ensuring widespread access to innovative digital services and connectivity. As a Nationwide Digital Operator, Banglalink has doubled its network capacity, aiming to extend the reach of digital portfolios such as MyBL and Toffee across the country, contributing to the building of a Smart Bangladesh before 2041."

Muhammad Farid Khan, Chairman of Summit Communications Limited, said, "We are delighted to successfully finalize the deal within the mutually agreed two-and-a-half-month timeline. Acquiring ownership of these towers adds to our portfolio totaling to 4,500 towers in the Bangladesh market. This, coupled with a fiber optic network spanning over 55,000 km and the upcoming submarine cable, will position Summit Communications Group as the country's primary end-to-end digital infrastructure provider, fulfilling a dream set over a decade ago."

Md. Arif Al Islam, Managing Director & CEO of Summit Communications Limited, said, "This is the first tower acquisition of tower in telecom industry in Bangladesh and sets precedence for more of such transactions to take place. This will help us to create synergy, operational efficiency and best practices for environmental friendly operation. "