Stamford University signs 5-year MoU with Saint Petersburg University

Stamford University Bangladesh and Saint Petersburg University of Russia have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance academic and cultural collaboration.

The signing ceremony took place today at Stamford University's campus in Siddheshwari.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr. Mohammad Jeaul Hasan, Treasurer of Stamford University Bangladesh, and Mr. Georgy Latsuzbaya on behalf of Saint Petersburg University. The agreement will see a number of joint initiatives over the next five years, including the launch of Russian language courses at Stamford with support from its new partner university.

The collaboration will also focus on joint scientific projects, cultural engagement, and programmes designed to inform students about opportunities for studying at Russian universities. This will involve educational events, career guidance, and dedicated lectures and seminars to improve Russian language education.

The signing ceremony was attended by a number of university officials, including Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Moniruzzaman, Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Yunus Mia, Associate Professor and Proctor Dr. Mrityunjoy Ashcharjee, HOD Department of Public Relations Division Mr. Prodeepto Mobarook, and Acting Head of the Department of Admissions Mr. Md. Ashik Mahmud.