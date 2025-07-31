Singer Bangladesh begins wire harness exports, expands global role in appliance supply chain

Singer Bangladesh Limited, a subsidiary of Beko and part of Türkiye's Koç Holding, has begun exporting wire harness components from its Home Appliances Plant in the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ), marking a new milestone in the country's manufacturing sector.

The first shipment was dispatched in the presence of key government and company officials, including Saleh Ahmed, Additional Secretary and Executive Member (Investment Promotion), BEZA; Mustafizur Rahman, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; MHM Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh; and Hakan Altinisik, Factory Director.

The move marks the start of a large-scale supply project to support 14 Beko plants across five international markets and is expected to create 1,000 new jobs by the end of 2026.

"Our aim is to build Bangladesh as a reliable node in the global manufacturing map," said MHM Fairoz. "This project reflects our long-term commitment to sustainability, technology transfer, export diversification and industrial excellence."

Factory Director Hakan Altinisik added, "Exporting wire harness components just months after starting production is a proud milestone for our team and for Bangladesh's high-value manufacturing potential."

Singer's LEED Gold-certified facility - built in 18 months with production launched within eight months of groundbreaking - spans 135,000 square meters and produces refrigerators, televisions, air conditioners, and washing machines. With an investment of USD 78 million (excluding the wire harness project), the plant produces over 90% of its output domestically and aims to reduce import reliance by developing a local supplier network.

Government officials welcomed the export launch as a sign of Bangladesh's growing footprint in global manufacturing value chains.