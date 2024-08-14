Shwapno provides water, food, flowers, and umbrella to students managing Dhaka traffic

At the traffic signals, students from various educational institutions have taken up the responsibility of managing traffic since law enforcers have been absent for the last few days.

Since Wednesday, students have voluntarily stepped in to manage the empty traffic signals.

Retail chain superstore Shwapno's employees presented the students with roses and bottles of drinking water, food, flowers, and umbrella at several locations, including Gulshan 1, Gulshan 2 and Hatirjheel, expressing satisfaction with the students' efforts.

Shwapno's managing director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said: "It is commendable that students have taken on the responsibility of traffic control in the absence of law enforcement on the streets. Our employees have gone out with flowers, food, umbrella and water to extend greetings to these dream weavers of our country. Victory to the youth."