Sheltech honoured for its vision of a sustainable tomorrow

[Promotional content]

As cities across the globe continue to grow at an unprecedented pace, the challenge of maintaining harmony between human life and the environment is becoming more pressing. Among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals outlined by the United Nations, Goal 11 focuses on creating inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable cities. In Bangladesh, Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. is making deliberate strides to contribute to this goal through its commitment to responsible urban development.

In recognition of its efforts, Sheltech has been awarded the SDG Brand Champion Award 2025 in the category of Best Sustainable Real Estate Company. Organised by Sustainable Brand Initiative, Bangladesh Brand Forum, and Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, the award honoured 35 organisations from different sectors. Sheltech stands out as the only real estate company to receive this prestigious title.

With over three decades of experience since its inception in 1988, Sheltech has built a solid reputation for quality construction, timely handover, and dedicated customer service. But beyond that, the company is steadily working toward sustainable urban growth by integrating thoughtful planning, environmental responsibility, and social inclusion into its projects.

Designing with Purpose

So far, Sheltech has handed over more than 4,145 residential and commercial units in Dhaka. What sets its developments apart is how sustainability is embedded into the design phase. Every project includes open spaces, rooftop gardens, walkways, and seating areas. These elements not only enhance the urban aesthetic but serve practical functions as well. Rooftop gardens help reduce urban heat and improve air quality while also providing residents with a calming, green space. Open areas are essential for children to play and for adults to relax or enjoy a stroll. Apartments are designed to maximize natural light and ventilation, reducing dependence on artificial lighting and cooling.

Environmentally Aware Technologies

Sheltech incorporates technologies such as solar power systems and rainwater harvesting in its new projects. Solar energy helps reduce electricity consumption and lowers carbon emissions, contributing to a more balanced environment. The rainwater harvesting system is designed to collect and store rainwater for activities such as washing vehicles and watering plants, reducing water waste.

Accessibility for All

Believing in inclusive community living, Sheltech ensures that all projects are accessible to people with diverse needs. Entry ramps, wide walkways, specially designed washrooms, spacious lifts, and visual signages are standard features. These thoughtful additions provide ease and independence for elderly residents and individuals with physical disabilities, setting a standard in the real estate industry.

Creating Connected Communities

Sheltech developments are not just about buildings. They are about building communities. Each project includes spaces such as multipurpose community rooms, prayer spaces, children's play areas, and barbecue corners. These features encourage interaction and bonding among residents, helping foster a sense of togetherness.

A Vision Named Sheltech Prottasha

One of Sheltech's upcoming developments is Sheltech Prottasha, located at Road 03, Dhanmondi R/A, which shares the same sustainable values. The project is designed by renowned architect Nahas Khalil, featuring rooftop gardens, solar power, green open areas, rainwater harvesting, multi-level parking facilities, and full accessibility. The design of this project places special emphasis on greenery. Sheltech Prottasha is a blueprint for what future neighbourhoods can look like: responsible, inclusive, and environmentally aware.

Sheltech continues to believe that real estate development is not just about buildings but about shaping a better tomorrow. With a focus on environmental care, community inclusion, and responsible construction, the company is setting new standards in the industry. The SDG Brand Champion Award is a reflection of its long-standing dedication to sustainable growth and a reminder that the future of our cities depends on actions taken today.