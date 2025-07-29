Shanto-Mariam student showcases rickshaw-inspired gown at Miss World 2025
Aklima Atika Konika, a student at Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology, is representing Bangladesh at Miss World 2025.
She wore a gown inspired by Dhaka's rickshaw art, designed by fellow student Raisa Amin Shaily.
The outfit, praised by the pageant's judges, featured a custom hood resembling a rickshaw canopy and drew attention for its cultural originality.
University officials, including Board Chairman Professor Mostafizul Haque and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Shah-E-Alam, congratulated both students for showcasing Bangladeshi creativity on a global stage.
Comments