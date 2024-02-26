Seventh Convocation of United International University (UIU) held in Dhaka

The seventh Convocation of United International University (UIU) was held on 25 February 2024 at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka.

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, M.P, Minister, Ministry of Education, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh presided over the ceremony on behalf of the President & Chancellor of the UIU. Prof. Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Chairman (Addl. Charge), University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present as Convocation Special Guest. Prof. Dr Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus, BRAC University was present as the Convocation Speaker. The ceremony was also addressed by Hasan Mahmood Raja, Chairman, Board of Trustees, UIU and Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor, United International University.

Hon'ble Education Minister, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, M.P said that if graduates lack skills, it will be difficult to ensure jobs only through higher education. For this, he urged the students to acquire various soft skills, values and languages along with higher education. He also calls for fresh graduates to work for social change, economic development and modernization of the country in establishing themselves as global citizens.

A total of 3954 students from different disciplines were conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees while four meritorious students received Gold Medals for their excellent results.

The Special Guest Prof. Dr Muhammed Alamgir said that- the knowledge and skills you have acquired here are not solely for personal enrichment but also for the collective betterment of society and the country.

Convocation Speaker Prof. Dr Ainun Nishat, congratulated the graduates who received their degrees in the 7th Convocation of this university on their achievement and wished them every success in the new world they are entering.

Chairman of UIU BoT Hasan Mahmood Raja in his speech that the graduates of UIU will bring pride to their families and the entire community through their professional accomplishments and endeavors.

Vice Chancellor of UIU Prof. Dr Md. Abul Kashem Mia calls for graduates to be good human beings and devote themselves to the welfare of society and humanity.

All Deans, Heads of the departments, Teachers, Administrative Staff, Journalists, Educationists and Vice-Chancellors of different universities attended the convocation program.