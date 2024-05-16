Safe and hassle-free qurbani by Bengal Meat

As the Eid-ul-Azha 2024 approaches, Bengal Meat continues its tradition of easing customers' concerns during Qurbani. The organization has once again introduced its Online Qurbani Haat for the 10th consecutive year. Officials of Bengal Meet announced the inauguration through a press conference organized at Bengal Meat's head office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

qurbani.bengalmeat.com, from the online platform customers can choose and purchase cattle, goats, and sheep; choose meat processing options, and arrange delivery. Bengal Meat then performs the sacrifice in a perfectly halal way under the supervision of Islamic Foundation representatives, processes the meat, and delivers it to customers while maintaining the proper cold chain.

Bengal Meat Qurbani is designed to cater to buyers' needs, eliminating concerns about visiting the cattle market, performing sacrifices in open places, and processing meat through makeshift butcher.

Officials of Bengal Meet announced the tenth year of online sacrifice through a press conference organized at Bengal Meet's head office in Dhaka. Project Manager Mohammad Hasan Iftekhar, Project Manager Mohammad Rakibul Islam, Head of Retail Sales Mohammad Hares, and Head of Marketing Sheikh Imran Aziz were present this time.

Head of Marketing, Shaikh Imran Aziz, said, "The entire program has been planned with respect for the religious sentiments of Muslims and to provide maximum benefits to customers. The cattle from Bengal Meat are ensured to be disease-free, reared with utmost care, and sacrificed under the supervision of an Islamic Foundation representative. We maintain world-class certified meat processing standards and proper cold chain delivery. Like last year, Bengal Meat also features organic grass-fed cattle, ideal for customers seeking naturally grass-fed and lean meat."

He added, "Bengal Meat has been considered the most 'safe and halal' Qurbani platform in terms of user experience for the past nine years. Most customers who have used this service once choose Bengal Meat for their Qurbani yearly."