Sabur Khan awarded at Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2025

Bangladesh has been named the "Best Country" at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) 2025 in Indianapolis, USA, standing out among 200 participating nations for its progress in entrepreneurship and innovation.

The award was formally received by Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, chairman of GEN Bangladesh, and K M Hasan Ripon, managing director of GEN Bangladesh, during the GEC Award Ceremony on June 3, said a press release.

The recognition highlights Bangladesh's growing presence in the global startup landscape, with contributions from GEN Bangladesh, Daffodil International University, and Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited through initiatives like GEN Campus Dhaka, Smart Accelerator Programs, and SheMeansDigital.

"This award is a recognition of our youth, startups, women entrepreneurs, and ecosystem builders working tirelessly to build the future Bangladesh," said Dr. Sabur Khan.

The Global Entrepreneurship Congress, hosted annually by the Global Entrepreneurship Network, brings together key players in the startup ecosystem from across the world.