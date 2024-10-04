Pulse Tech secures $100,000 investment from Accelerating Asia Ventures

Pulse Tech, a Bangladeshi B2B E-commerce and SaaS platform for retail pharmacies, has successfully secured $100,000 in funding from Accelerating Asia Ventures.

Pulse Tech offers an all-in-one platform to tackle key challenges faced by over 230,000 retail pharmacies in Bangladesh, including counterfeit products, high sourcing costs, and lack of access to institutional finance. By providing integrated software solutions, the company aims to digitise pharmacy operations, streamline product sourcing, and offer embedded financing to empower pharmacies in their growth journey.

"We are grateful for the confidence shown in us by Accelerating Asia Ventures," said Kazi Ashikur Rasul, CEO of Pulse Tech. "This partnership is not just a validation of our efforts, but also a stepping stone toward empowering retail pharmacies to embrace technology and streamline their operations. The market is ripe for transformation, and we are ready to lead the charge."

With this new investment, Pulse Tech is poised to accelerate its market expansion, further improve its products, and serve thousands of additional pharmacies in the coming months.

The success of this funding round can be attributed to the deep industry experience and market insight brought by Pulse Tech's founding team. The founder Arefeen Raafi Ahmed has over 12 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, along with connections with major pharmaceutical companies, which have played a crucial role in shaping Pulse Tech's market strategy. Meanwhile, CEO Kazi Ashikur Rasul brings 13 years of tech expertise, enabling the company to build innovative, sector-specific technology.