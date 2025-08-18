Pathao launches ‘Pathao Connect’ to make offline rides safer

Pathao has introduced Pathao Connect, a feature designed to bring offline rides under its safety system.

The company said over 60% of daily bike rides in Bangladesh now take place outside ride-sharing apps, leaving users without tracking, verified details or safety measures.

With Pathao Connect, riders and passengers can link an offline trip to the app using a unique code or phone number with an OTP. Once connected, rides become trackable, rider information is stored, and Pathao's safety features - such as live location sharing, driver verification and free trip safety coverage - are activated.

Fares can still be negotiated directly and paid in cash, with no additional charges. Users also earn Pathao Points redeemable for discounts and offers.