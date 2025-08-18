Press Releases
Mon Aug 18, 2025 11:01 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:04 AM

Most Viewed

Press Releases
Press Releases

Pathao launches ‘Pathao Connect’ to make offline rides safer

Mon Aug 18, 2025 11:01 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:04 AM
Mon Aug 18, 2025 11:01 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:04 AM

Pathao has introduced Pathao Connect, a feature designed to bring offline rides under its safety system.

The company said over 60% of daily bike rides in Bangladesh now take place outside ride-sharing apps, leaving users without tracking, verified details or safety measures.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With Pathao Connect, riders and passengers can link an offline trip to the app using a unique code or phone number with an OTP. Once connected, rides become trackable, rider information is stored, and Pathao's safety features - such as live location sharing, driver verification and free trip safety coverage - are activated.

Fares can still be negotiated directly and paid in cash, with no additional charges. Users also earn Pathao Points redeemable for discounts and offers.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নাফ নদীর পাড়ে কয়েকশ রোহিঙ্গা, বাংলাদেশে প্রবেশে বাধা

রাখাইনে আরাকান আর্মি ও সশস্ত্র রোহিঙ্গা গোষ্ঠীগুলোর মধ্যে সংঘর্ষ চলছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ডাকসু নির্বাচনের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ-জমার সময় বাড়ল

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে