Mental health workshop for journalists held by BJIM-Mindshaper

A mental health awareness workshop for journalists, titled "Living with Reality", was held today at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) in Dhaka.

The event was jointly organised by Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) and Mindshaper.​​

​​​​The workshop focused in particular on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the psychological trauma faced by journalists following the recent Milestone School plane crash.

Clinical and counselling psychologist Rukonuzzaman Rupom from Mindshaper conducted an in-depth session on how to cope with trauma, avoid internalising psychological stress, and find ways to heal.​

With the participation of 20 journalists, the nearly four-hour-long session included exercises aimed at regulating emotions, achieving work-life balance, Q&A session, and understanding various psychological responses.