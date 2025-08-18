Press Releases
Mon Aug 18, 2025 09:39 PM
Kamrul Islam appointed new hajj counsellor in Saudi Arabia

Md Kamrul Islam, deputy secretary, has been appointed as the new counsellor (hajj) in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification yesterday appointing him for the next four years.

Through this appointment, he replaced the current Counsellor (Hajj) Joint Secretary Md Zahirul Islam.

An officer of the 29th BCS Administration batch, Md Kamrul Islam is currently posted at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Earlier, he served in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, BEZA, IMED and field level administration.

