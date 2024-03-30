Kallol Group launches its own e-commerce platform

Kallol Group of Companies is one of Bangladesh's fastest-growing consumer goods manufacturing and marketing conglomerates. They have ventured into the online world with its own e-commerce platform 'kallolmart.com', featuring a collection of all its products. From now on, consumers can easily order their favorite Kallol Group products including Jet Detergent Powder, Jet Liquid Detergent, Fay Tissue, Fay Air Freshener, Fay Cotton Buds, Fay Hand Sanitizer, MAMA Noodles, Nutri-C, Systema Toothbrush, Mama Dishwash Liquid, Ujala, etc. from the comfort of their home, utilizing the cash on delivery facility available through the e-commerce site 'kallolmart.com'.

In this context, Ghulam Mostafa, the Managing Director of Kallol Group of Companies, said, "Our own e-commerce site 'kallolmart.com' has been created with the aim of providing the highest service to consumers. Moreover, consumers can now quickly and safely receive their most trusted and favorite brand products at their doorstep at an attractive price through 'Kallol Mart'."

Rifat Ahmed, Head of Digital Marketing at Kallol Group of Companies, stated, "Our own e-commerce site 'kallolmart.com' was launched with the objective of delivering Kallol Group's products to every household in Bangladesh. Additionally, 'Kallol Mart' ensures the authenticity and quality of its products, guaranteeing their quality. Currently, considering the best service for our customers, we are offering FREE Home Delivery across the country and allowing customers to pay only after receiving the products." He also said that online payment facilities would be added very soon.