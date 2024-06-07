Press Releases
Fri Jun 7, 2024 08:02 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 7, 2024 09:06 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

Ispahani's Zareen Tea Garden wins ‘National Tea Award’

Additionally, a tea worker from Ispahani’s Neptune Tea Garden was awarded as the “Best Tea Leaf Picker”
Fri Jun 7, 2024 08:02 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 7, 2024 09:06 PM

Zareen Tea Garden of Ispahani Tea Limited has won the "National Tea Award" in the Best Tea Garden category for the second consecutive time based on worker welfare. 

Ministry of Commerce and the Bangladesh Tea Board jointly present the "National Tea Award" in recognition of significant contributions to various sectors of the country's tea industry.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On National Tea Day 2024, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presented the "National Tea Award 2024" to the winners at an event. 

In the 'Best Tea Garden based on Worker Welfare' category, Mirza Salman Ispahani, Chairman of Ispahani Group, received the award on behalf of Ispahani's Zareen Tea Garden from the Prime Minister. 

Additionally, Jasmine Akhter, a tea worker from Ispahani's Neptune Tea Garden, received the award in the "Best Tea Leaf Picker" category.  

The event, chaired by State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu, was attended by Tipu Munshi, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Commerce; Mohammad Salim Uddin, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce; Major General Ashraful Islam, NDC, PSC, Chairman of the Bangladesh Tea Board; Shah Moinuddin Hassan, Chairman of the Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh and Kamran T. Rahman, President of the Bangladesh Tea Association. 

Additionally, various individuals associated with the tea industry of Bangladesh were also present at the event.
 

Related topic:
Ispahani GroupMirza Salman IspahaniNational Tea Award
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ispahani-Prothom Alo inter-uni football kicks off on July 14

11m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

টাকা যেন কেউ গুঁজে না রাখে, অল্প কিছু দিয়ে টাকাটা জায়গামতো আসুক: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

বাজেটে প্রস্তাবিত কালো টাকা সাদা করার সুযোগ প্রসঙ্গে প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা এ কথা বলেছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

‘জনরায়’র মহিমায় ভারতে বিরোধীদলের পুনর্জন্ম

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification