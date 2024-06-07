Ispahani's Zareen Tea Garden wins ‘National Tea Award’

Additionally, a tea worker from Ispahani’s Neptune Tea Garden was awarded as the “Best Tea Leaf Picker”

Zareen Tea Garden of Ispahani Tea Limited has won the "National Tea Award" in the Best Tea Garden category for the second consecutive time based on worker welfare.

Ministry of Commerce and the Bangladesh Tea Board jointly present the "National Tea Award" in recognition of significant contributions to various sectors of the country's tea industry.

On National Tea Day 2024, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presented the "National Tea Award 2024" to the winners at an event.

In the 'Best Tea Garden based on Worker Welfare' category, Mirza Salman Ispahani, Chairman of Ispahani Group, received the award on behalf of Ispahani's Zareen Tea Garden from the Prime Minister.

Additionally, Jasmine Akhter, a tea worker from Ispahani's Neptune Tea Garden, received the award in the "Best Tea Leaf Picker" category.

The event, chaired by State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu, was attended by Tipu Munshi, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Commerce; Mohammad Salim Uddin, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce; Major General Ashraful Islam, NDC, PSC, Chairman of the Bangladesh Tea Board; Shah Moinuddin Hassan, Chairman of the Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh and Kamran T. Rahman, President of the Bangladesh Tea Association.

Additionally, various individuals associated with the tea industry of Bangladesh were also present at the event.

