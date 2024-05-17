imo, JAAGO join hands to empower marginalised children

Instant communication platform imo and Bangladesh-based non-profit organisation JAAGO Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate better education for the marginalised children of the country.

Under the scope of the MoU, an event was held yesterday at JAAGO's school in Banani, where imo distributed stationeries to the children of JAAGO. Driven by a sense of compassion, innovation and empowerment, imo is taking a major step to support children in local communities through this collaboration.

At the event held at JAAGO's school in Banani, stationery supplies like pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners, color pencils, crayons, rulers, geometric boxes, files and many more were distributed to young children who cannot afford the basic necessities of learning in classrooms. High officials and representatives from both imo and JAAGO Foundation were present at the event.

Ayesha Siddiqua, principal of JAAGO Foundation school in Banani, JAAGO Foundation Executive Director Korvi Rakshand, and Mehran Kabir, business director of imo Messenger, spoke at the event.