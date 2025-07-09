Hitachi launches Smart Washing Machines and Dishwashers in Bangladesh with Transcom Digital

Hitachi has launched its Top Load Smart Washing Machines and Dishwashers in Bangladesh for the first time, in partnership with Transcom Digital.

The launch brings global-standard home appliance technology to Bangladeshi consumers, featuring advanced functionality and energy-efficient design. It also marks a new chapter in the collaboration between the Japanese appliance giant and its local distributor.

Hitachi's Top Load Smart Washing Machines are equipped with Smart Wash, Air Jet Dry system, Auto Balancer, Soaking Function, 19-minute Half Load, 28-minute Speed Wash Programs, soft-close lids, and tempered glass covers -- all designed to deliver powerful cleaning with ease and efficiency.

The Dishwashers boast 11 advanced technologies, including Steam Shine Function, Auto Open Door, Surround Wash Technology, Hygiene Care with 99.99% bacteria & virus elimination, and an eco-friendly recycled PET chassis -- setting a new benchmark for smart kitchens in Bangladesh.

To celebrate this milestone, Transcom Digital is offering "Double Scratch & Win" campaign on the new Top Load Washing Machines. Customers will get two chances to scratch and win from over 1,000+ rewards, including instant cash vouchers, free gifts, and a chance to win mega travel rewards to Thailand and Nepal. Every buyer will also receive one month of free detergent as an assured gift.

For Dishwashers, customers will enjoy a free one-month supply of dishwashing tablets.

These launch offers are valid until 31st July 2025 across all Transcom Digital showrooms nationwide.

Transcom Digital's Head of Business Ritesh Ranjan said, "We are thrilled to bring Hitachi's globally acclaimed technology to our customers in an exciting new way. The introduction of Top Load Washing Machines and Dishwashers reflects our commitment to making premium innovation accessible to Bangladeshi households."

Tarun Jain, Director (Sales) of Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances Sales (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. said, "Bangladesh has always been a promising market for Hitachi. Through this launch, we aim to elevate the lifestyle of modern consumers by offering reliable, smart, and energy-efficient solutions at attractive prices."

