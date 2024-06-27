Heifer International Bangladesh hosts Market Movers

Heifer International Bangladesh hosted the national event 'Market Movers: Women Farmers and Livestock-Driven Agribusiness' in Lakeshore Hotel, Gulshan today. The event brought together key stakeholders like government officials, NGO representatives, and academics in the agricultural sector.

Heifer International has been working in Bangladesh for over a decade, focusing on empowering women through leadership and business development, forming Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Women-led Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). The organization's efforts align with the Sustainable Development Goals, aiming to reduce poverty and hunger while promoting environmental sustainability.

Md. Akhter Hossain, Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) at the Prime Minister's Office, attended the event as the Chief Guest. In his remarks, he stated, "Today, I am pleased to highlight the government's commitment to pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals through the launch of the SDGs Action Plan and setting priority targets. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, recognized with the LCC Progress Award, Bangladesh's SDG ranking has improved from 120 to 107."

Hossain also noted that by collaborating with NGOs, the government is addressing healthcare, education, disaster management, and women's empowerment. Programs such as livestock and horticulture support farmers with services, capacity building, and finances. Heifer's focus on livestock, market access, and digitalization is driving growth in our rural development sector.

Md. Saidur Rahman, Director General, NGO Affairs Bureau, Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Muhammad Reajul Huq, Director General, Department of Livestock Services (DLS), Dr. S M. Jahangir Hossain, Director General (Current Charge), Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute attended the event as Special Guests.

The panel discussion was centered around the empowerment of women and their connections with market system development, in leading climate-smart agriculture, and the role of women in achieving sustainable living income, and delved into the significance of women in the energy sector.