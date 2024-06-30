Golden Tulip The Grandmark-Dhaka sets sail for a Seafood Mania

The Golden Tulip The Grandmark-Dhaka is setting sail for a week-long celebration of the ocean's bounty with its inaugural Seafood Mania.

Taking place from 5th – 12th July, 2024, at the hotel's Golden Dine restaurant, this culinary festival focus to tantalize taste buds with a diverse selection of fresh seafood dishes.

Diners can expect a meticulously curated menu featuring an array of succulent options like King Prawns, Crab, The Local Favorite Hilsha Fry, Fried Pomfret, Baby Octopus, Squid, Mackerel, and Kingfish. Whether you prefer BBQ sauce, lemon butter, or harissa, this extensive selection caters to all palates.

"We're excited to unveil our Seafood Mania, food promotion" says Syed Yameenul Hoq, Hotel Manager. "Our focus is to offer an authentic seafood experience, showcasing a variety of dishes that capture the essence of the ocean's freshest offerings."

The Seafood Mania offers exceptional value, priced at BDT 4,499 all-inclusive with an enticing Buy 1 Get 2 deal applicable with selected bank cards throughout the festival. This delectable buffet dinner will serve from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM at The Golden Dine Restaurant, conveniently located on the 1st floor of the hotel.

"We foresee this festival taking our guests on a culinary adventure," adds Executive Chef Sagar Philip.

The Golden Tulip The Grandmark-Dhaka invites all seafood aficionados and those seeking a unique dining experience to embark on this exciting culinary adventure. For reservations or inquiries, please contact +88 01787679090