FILPS to host Bankers’ Meet in Dhaka with Brett King as keynote speaker

Bangladesh's banking sector is navigating rapid digital change, as neighbouring markets advance in real-time payments and financial technology.

Bankers' Meet 2025, an invitation-only event for senior executives from the country's leading financial institutions, will take place on August 14 at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka.

Organised by FILPS in association with City Bank, Prime Bank and AB Bank, the event will focus on artificial intelligence, fintech disruption and the shift towards technology-first, customer-centred models.

Dubai-based fintech enabler FILPS provides tailored digital solutions to banks and financial institutions, and has worked with leaders in South Asia, East Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council to accelerate transformation and improve customer experience.

"Digital transformation is not a solo effort," said Tushar Hasan, Country Manager - Bangladesh, FILPS. "It requires a shared commitment from institutions, regulators, and partners to rethink how the entire ecosystem operates.

"Bankers' Meet 2025 reflects FILPS' ongoing collaboration with the financial ecosystem and is an opportunity to align perspectives and deepen collaboration around the future of banking in Bangladesh."

The keynote will be delivered by Brett King, a futurist, author and technology commentator, who has spoken in more than 80 countries and advised organisations and governments, including the Obama Administration, on fintech policy.

His book Augmented was cited by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and his podcast Breaking Banks reaches audiences in more than 180 countries.

King is expected to address trends shaping global banking, the growing divide between traditional financial institutions and digital-first fintechs, and regional developments such as India's UPI and China's mobile payments growth. He will also discuss emerging technologies like AI and the shift towards "Bank 5.0", where digital infrastructure, real-time engagement and technology capabilities are central to competitiveness.