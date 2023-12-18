Fashion Revolution Bangladesh & Nigeria announce winners of Pioneering Cross-National Design Competition

Fashion Revolution Bangladesh, in an unprecedented collaboration with Fashion Revolution Nigeria, is proud to announce the winners of their cross-cultural design competition. This competition has successfully brought together the vibrant and diverse fashion scenes of Bangladesh and Nigeria.

As part of this cross-country collaborative competition, a total of 50 emerging designers from Bangladesh and Nigeria participated, with 25 designers from Bangladesh and the remaining from Nigeria. These designers were grouped into 5 cross-national teams, allowing them to blend and merge their talent, creative flair and a rich and deep understanding of culture and art, allowing transcendental enmeshment of fashion, style and art.

The winning team, led by Shafa Nahian from Bangladesh and Fatomilola Michael from Nigeria, demonstrated exceptional creativity and cross-cultural synergy. Their team, including Okpara Rachel (Nigeria), Mahmudul Hasan (Bangladesh), Olagoke Eniola (Nigeria), Fatema Taiyaba (Bangladesh), Daso Okikiola (Nigeria), Shadia Akndo (Bangladesh), and Nayeem Ar Rahman Khan (Bangladesh), showcased innovative designs that beautifully blended the rich fashion traditions of both countries. The winning team was announced in a virtual meetup on December 15, 2023.

The competition was judged by an illustrious panel comprising Nawshin Khair, Creative Director and Managing Director of Aranya Crafts, Mehruz Munir, Founder and Creative Director of luxury menswear brand Zurhem, Zizi Cardow, creative director and designer of Zizi Cardow Asad Sattar, founder of Arka Studio, and Ebele Udoh, founder of African Designers Mall and creative director of ADM projects. The event was graced by special guests Orsola De Castro, Co-founder of Fashion Revolution, and Carey Somers, Executive Director of League of Artisans and Co-founder of Fashion Revolution.

Masrur Rahman, Country Coordinator of Fashion Revolution Bangladesh, reflecting on the competition, said, "In the tapestry of global fashion, the threads of virtual exchange weave a new window, fostering cross-national collaboration that births extraordinary designs. Creating a learning environment, we joyfully illuminate the path for designers to craft greatness."

This virtual exchange program represents a significant milestone in cross-national collaboration, setting the stage for future projects that aim to redefine the landscape of the global fashion industry.