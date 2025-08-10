EWU hosts seminar on Begum Rokeya’s Sultana’s Dream to mark UNESCO recognition

The Department of Sociology at East West University (EWU) organised a seminar to celebrate Begum Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain's seminal feminist work, Sultana's Dream, and its recent inscription into UNESCO's Memory of the World Regional Register.

The programme was held on August 10, at the Nousher Ali Lecture Gallery of EWU. The event revisited the timeless relevance of the 1905 novella, which envisions a utopian "Ladyland" where women lead society with equality, peace, and progress.

The seminar was chaired by Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, EWU.

Distinguished guests included Professor Dr. Shams Rahman, Vice Chancellor of EWU, as a special guest, and Mofidul Hoque, Founder Trustee of the Bangladesh Liberation War Museum, who served as the chief guest.

Speakers acknowledged Rokeya's pioneering role in advocating for women's rights and education in the early 20th century.

They expressed concern that 120 years after the publication of Sultana's Dream, significant challenges for women persist. Issues highlighted during the discussion included child marriage, a lack of economic and social empowerment, limited property rights, and low participation in politics and decision-making.

To honour Rokeya's legacy and address these enduring inequalities, the speakers emphasized the importance of education, particularly in science and technology. They urged young women to actively pursue these fields to equip themselves for leadership positions and contribute meaningfully to the nation's development. Professor Dr. Fouzia Mannan, Chairperson of the Department of Sociology, EWU, also delivered an insightful address, highlighting the work's historical and contemporary significance on the occasion.