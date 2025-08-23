Dr Arifur Rahman elected as chairman of Premier Bank

Dr Arifur Rahman, founding vice-chairman and entrepreneur shareholder of Premier Bank, has been unanimously elected as the new chairman of the bank. The decision was taken at the bank's 314th board meeting on Thursday.

A physician and entrepreneur, Dr Rahman brings more than four decades of experience spanning health, military medical services, banking and business leadership. A graduate of Dhaka Medical College, he built a long career in Saudi Arabia, where he was recognised as both a physician and advisor.

He has been credited with promoting Bangladeshi human resources abroad and creating employment opportunities for millions of workers. His contributions were noted in the 2004 UNDP report. He was also instrumental in mobilising international support for Bangladesh, including securing SAR 230 million from the Saudi government to build cyclone shelters in Barishal.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Rahman spent eight months in Sweden, working with Professor Ola Winqvist of the Karolinska Institute, who discovered the nasal Covid vaccine. Together, they facilitated Bangladesh's first government-approved clinical trial of the vaccine.

In addition to his work in healthcare, Dr Rahman has founded and led initiatives in banking, industry and philanthropy. These include Samorita Hospital, The Shoes BD Ltd, Denim Polymer Industries Ltd and Always On Network Bangladesh. He also serves as chairman of the International Institute of Global Studies (IIGS), Society for People's Advancement (SPA), and is editor of The Ambassador, a diplomatic magazine.

Looking ahead, Dr Rahman outlined his vision for Premier Bank as a "Three C Bank" — Consumer, Corporate and Conservative — with a focus on service, sustainability and growth.

The board also announced the formation of its committees. Syed Faridul Islam, former additional managing director of United Commercial Bank, has been appointed chairman of the Executive Committee. Md Forkan Hossain, former executive director of Bangladesh Bank, will chair the Audit Committee. Md Sajjad Hossain, former deputy managing director of Bank Asia, will head the Risk Management Committee. Independent directors Sheikh Morshed Jahan, professor at IBA, University of Dhaka, and M Nurul Alam, FCS, chartered secretary, also join the board.