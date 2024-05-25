Press Releases
Sat May 25, 2024 11:50 PM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 11:52 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

Dotlines connects IBA, DU with its Carnival WiFi

Sat May 25, 2024 11:50 PM Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 11:52 PM

Tech conglomerate Dotlines Group has connected the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University with its internet infrastructure - Carnival Internet.

Carnival Internet, a sister concern of Dotlines Group, ensured multi-layer network security for the IBA campus, according to a press release on Saturday. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On this occasion, a ceremony was held at Dotlines's Bangladesh office, where Professor Mohammad A. Momen, Director of IBA, and Mahbubul Matin, Chairman of Dotlines Group, were present.

Prof Momen said, "As the premier business school in the country, opting for the best in all aspects of our operations is non-negotiable. We were delighted when our alumnus and successful tech entrepreneur Mahbubul Matin offered to sponsor the most modern connectivity solution for us."

"Since Carnival Internet had been in place, we now realize how obvious the difference is between good and great," added Prof Momen.

Dotlines Chairman Mahbubul Matin said, "All alumni are indebted to this beloved institution in numerous ways. We are thankful to Prof. Momen and the entire team of IBA for giving us the opportunity to usher in a paradigm shift in connectivity for the institution." 

He further added that accessibility, quality, and security lie at the core of Carnival Internet when it designs its services for hundreds of thousands of its home and business users.

Related topic:
Carnival InternetDotlines GroupInstitute of Business Administration (IBA)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

IBA building, Dhaka University

What it takes to get into IBA, DU

1y ago

StanChart, IBA launch innovation challenge for enterprising youths

1y ago
ঘূর্ণিঝড়
|আবহাওয়া

ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নিয়েছে গভীর নিম্নচাপ, বাড়ল সংকেত

তিন নম্বর স্থানীয় সতর্ক সংকেত নামিয়ে মোংলা ও পায়রা সমুদ্রবন্দরকে সাত নম্বর এবং চট্টগ্রাম ও কক্সবাজার সমুদ্রবন্দরকে ছয় নম্বর বিপদ সংকেত দেখাতে বলা হয়েছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হঠাৎ বন্ধ মেট্রোরেল, দেড় ঘণ্টা পর চালু

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification