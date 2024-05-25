Dotlines connects IBA, DU with its Carnival WiFi

Tech conglomerate Dotlines Group has connected the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University with its internet infrastructure - Carnival Internet.

Carnival Internet, a sister concern of Dotlines Group, ensured multi-layer network security for the IBA campus, according to a press release on Saturday.

On this occasion, a ceremony was held at Dotlines's Bangladesh office, where Professor Mohammad A. Momen, Director of IBA, and Mahbubul Matin, Chairman of Dotlines Group, were present.

Prof Momen said, "As the premier business school in the country, opting for the best in all aspects of our operations is non-negotiable. We were delighted when our alumnus and successful tech entrepreneur Mahbubul Matin offered to sponsor the most modern connectivity solution for us."

"Since Carnival Internet had been in place, we now realize how obvious the difference is between good and great," added Prof Momen.

Dotlines Chairman Mahbubul Matin said, "All alumni are indebted to this beloved institution in numerous ways. We are thankful to Prof. Momen and the entire team of IBA for giving us the opportunity to usher in a paradigm shift in connectivity for the institution."

He further added that accessibility, quality, and security lie at the core of Carnival Internet when it designs its services for hundreds of thousands of its home and business users.