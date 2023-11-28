DHL Express relocates two retail outlets in Dhaka to enhance service quality

DHL Express relocates its retail outlets in Gulshan-1 and Tejgaon to more convenient locations

DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has reinforced its commitment to customer convenience and accessibility with the inauguration of two new retail outlets in Dhaka. This relocation of the outlets, located in Gulshan-1 and Tejgaon, mark a significant presence for DHL Express Bangladesh in the capital city. The strategic new placement of these outlets is expected to better serve the needs of businesses and individuals of those areas.

The relocated service points were inaugurated by DHL Express Bangladesh Managing Director, Md. Miarul Haque. The company's Head of Commercial, ASM Shakil and other relevant officials were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking about the expansion, Md. Miarul Haque emphasized the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. "As a customer-centric organization, DHL Express is dedicated to enhancing the overall customer experience. The relocation of these two retail outlets to Gulshan-1 and Tejgaon reflects our commitment to providing our customers with accessibility and convenience. We understand the importance of being present where our customers are, and these new outlets signify our investment in the communities we serve."

Over the years, DHL Express Bangladesh has continuously expanded its services, adapting to the changing needs of the market. Currently, there are 31 service points, 5 service centers and 1 import bond in the country. The relocated Gulshan-1 Service Point is now located at: Silver Tower, Ground Floor, 52 Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan 1, Dhaka. The Tejgaon Service Point is located at: 240, Tejgaon Industrial Area, Ground Floor, Dhaka. The new retail outlets are now ready with all necessary equipment, trained staffs, digital tools and security measures to assist customers with their shipping needs.