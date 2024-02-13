Dhaka Optical Pavilion inaugurates German brand Zeiss's Vision Partnership

The journey of the world-renowned eye-care brand Zeiss's Vision Partnership has begun in Bangladesh through Dhaka Optical Pavilion. Zeiss is renowned worldwide for its advancements in optical technology.

At the inauguration ceremony in Bangladesh, Zeiss's Regional Head (India & SAARC), Vikash Saxena; Head of Sales (SAARC), Abir Chandra; Head of Training, Jayanta Chakraborty; Head of Marketing, Rahul; CEO of Right Connect, Minhaj Hussain; Director of Right Connect, Ashik; and CEO of Dhaka Optical Pavilion, Dr Gazi Reaz Rahman were present.

Speaking at the inauguration, Zeiss's Regional Head (India & SAARC), Vikash Saxena stated, "Our journey is to provide advanced technology for eye care services to the users of eyewear in Bangladesh and simultaneously provide the convenience of using world-class products."

Dr Gazi Reaz Rahman, CEO of Dhaka Optical Pavilion, said, "On the occasion of this launch, we are offering free eye check-ups for a week and up to a flat 20% discount on any product throughout the week."

Also present at the event was Minhaj Hussain, CEO of Right Connect, who said, "Zeiss is a globally recognized brand. People who don't know about the technology of this brand are rare. We want to make the brand more popular in the country's market."

As part of the event, free eye check-ups are available at the establishment for a week, and a guaranteed discount of up to 20% is offered on any order.