Comfit Composite Knit Ltd. celebrates Gold certification for Banana Leaf Building

Comfit, a venture of Youth Group in the Readymade Garments (RMG) industry, announced that their Banana Leaf Building, located at the Comfit Composite Knit Ltd (Comfit) campus in Gorai, Mirzapur, Tangail, has been awarded a "Gold" building certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). This prestigious recognition marks the fourth award by the USGBC, following the Platinum certifications for ECO VILLE and GREEN LEAF, and the Gold certification for MAPLE LEAF.

The award was presented at a ceremony hosted by 360 TSL, a long-time member of USGBC. Ananta Ahmed, International Green Building Expert, LEED AP, USGBC Faculty, and Principal LEED Consultant of 360 TSL, led the ceremony and officially handed over the certificates and LEED plaques to the Comfit Team. The ceremony was presided over by Anis Salahuddin Ahmad, Chairperson of Comfit, and attended by Akbor Haider, Vice Chairperson, Arif Ainul Suman, Group Chief Executive Officer, Latifa Rahman, Head of Unit, Amal K. Sarker, General Manager of Maintenance & Engineering, and Bhulon Bhowmik, Group CFO.