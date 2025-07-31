Climate-resilient farming: CIF Forum showcases tech solutions

The Fund has committed Tk 1.65 crore to enterprises through two pathways

The British Asian Trust and SAJIDA Foundation co-hosted the inaugural Founders' Forum of the Climate Innovation Fund (CIF) on July 30 in Dhaka, celebrating grassroots innovators working at the intersection of community resilience and digital technology in agriculture, said a press release.

Launched in 2023, the CIF was developed by the British Asian Trust and SAJIDA Foundation to scale locally grounded climate-resilient solutions. With catalytic support from Prime Bank PLC, the fund has supported eight enterprises, reaching over 5,595 farmers in 13 districts, with a target of 10,000.

The Fund has committed Tk 1.65 crore to enterprises through two pathways: Venture Building for early-stage innovations and Catalytic Funding for mature businesses.

Catalytic Funding awardees ATEC International Pty Ltd, Deshifarmer Ltd, and The iPAGE Global Ltd showcased digital tools like IoT and carbon monitoring that boosted income and productivity.

Early-stage enterprises including Potro, Dii, Boichitro.shop, Hillsbazar, and the Department of Animal Nutrition at Bangladesh Agricultural University presented innovations blending AI, indigenous knowledge, and bioeconomy. Eshrat Waris, country director at the British Asian Trust; Sarah Iqbal, head of Impact Partners at SAJIDA Foundation; and Fareba Naz Shaule, deputy head of Sustainable Finance, Prime Bank PLC, praised the initiative's impact on climate-smart agriculture and entrepreneurship.