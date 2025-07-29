City Bank Capital inaugurates relocated branch in Tejgaon

City Bank Capital Resources Limited, a leading investment bank in Bangladesh and a wholly owned subsidiary of City Bank PLC, has inaugurated its relocated branch at Shanta Western Tower, Level 06, Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Road, 186 Tejgaon I/A, Dhaka 1208.

The move marked the company's ongoing expansion and positioning within the country's financial services sector.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by board members and senior executives. Present at the event were Aziz Al Mahmood, Chairman of City Bank Capital; Aziz Al Kaiser, former Chairman of The City Bank PLC; Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Director; Matiul Islam Nowshad, Director; Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, Director; and Sohel Haque, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank Capital.

The occasion featured speeches from board members and executives outlining City Bank Capital's evolving role in Bangladesh's capital markets and its strategic outlook. A ribbon-cutting ceremony formally marked the opening of the new office.

"This relocation represents more than just a new address, it's a renewed commitment to serving our clients with greater agility, innovation, and impact. The new space will support our operational efficiency and future growth as we continue to strengthen our position in the investment banking industry," said Sohel Haque, MD & CEO of City Bank Capital.

The redesigned office space is intended to enhance collaboration, client engagement, and operational capability, aligning the company's physical footprint with its broader growth agenda.