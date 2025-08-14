BUFT International Model UN 2025 opens with global dialogue

The BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) International Model United Nations (BUFTIMUN) 2025 has officially opened, beginning three days of debate and collaboration.

The conference, which runs from 14 to 16 August, was launched with an opening ceremony at the BUFT Auditorium.

Faruque Hassan, Chairman of the BUFT Board of Trustees, served as Chief Guest and inaugurated the event. He praised the conference for its role in "fostering youth leadership and global awareness." Other speakers at the ceremony included M. Kafil Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director of Rashid Group; Prof. Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan, Acting Vice Chancellor; Gp Capt. ANM Rafiqul Alam (Retd.), Director of Student Welfare; and Faruk Ahmed, Assistant Professor and BUFTMUNA Club Advisor.

The conference was officially declared open by Secretary-General Sumiya Hafiz Pioshy. Delegates have now begun their committee sessions, which are centred on the theme: "Harmonizing Compassion, Diplomacy, and Solidarity in the Quest for Sustainable Peace and Comprehensive Security to Redress Global Divides."

The three-day event will continue with further committee work, a Cultural Night that will include a fashion show, an awards ceremony, and a closing Gala Night.