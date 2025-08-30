BUET and BIM sign MoU to strengthen research and academic collaboration

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and the Bangladesh Institute of Management (BIM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 30at BUET to facilitate blended research and academic programmes.

The agreement was signed by Professor Dr. Abu Borhan Mohammad Badruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor of BUET, and Dr. Khandoker Azizul Islam, Director General of BIM. The collaboration was coordinated by the Institute of Appropriate Technology (IAT), BUET, and the IQAC Office of BIM.

Distinguished guests from BUET included Prof. Dr. Abdul Hasib Chowdhury, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Dr. A.K.M. Masud, Director of Students' Welfare; Prof. Dr. N. M. Golam Zakaria, Registrar; and Prof. Dr. Mohidus Samad Khan, Director of IAT.

From BIM, attendees included Dr. Md. Mamunur Rashid, Director of IQAC, and Dr. Uttam Kumar Datta, Head of Marketing.

The MoU aims to strengthen academic, professional, and research collaboration between the two institutions, paving the way for joint initiatives in education, training, and innovation.