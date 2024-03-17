BRAC Bank wins prestigious top ten remittance award

BRAC Bank has been honoured with the Top Ten Remittance Award at the World Conference Series 2024. This recognition demonstrates BRAC Bank's unwavering commitment to bolstering the economy by simplifying remittance processes for wage earners worldwide. A leader in facilitating inward remittances to Bangladesh, BRAC Bank set a new benchmark by facilitating wage remittances in total USD 817 million in 2023. This milestone underscores its significant impact on the country's economic stability. The award was presented at the World Conference Series 2024 grand inauguration ceremony organized by the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including AK Abdul Momen, MP, former Foreign Minister; Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister; Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury MP, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, alongside managing directors and senior executives from various banks held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on March 10, 2024. Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking at BRAC Bank, and Shahrear Zamil, Head of Remittance and Probashi Banking, received the award on behalf of the bank.

This year's World Conference Series, themed 'Branding Bangladesh,' aims to elevate the nation's profile on the global stage, encouraging the Bangladeshi diaspora to increase their investment in the homeland and to utilize formal channels for remittances.

BRAC Bank's recognition at the World Conference Series 2024 reflects its significant contribution to the national exchequer and its role as a catalyst for Bangladesh's economic prosperity.