BRAC Bank Branch Network records Tk 10,000cr deposit growth in 8 months of 2025

BRAC Bank's Branch Network has achieved a net deposit growth of Tk 10,000 crore in the first eight months of 2025.

The bank marked the milestone at a programme on August 20, attended by Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge), and Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, deputy managing director and head of branch distribution network. Senior officials including A K M Tareq, senior zonal head for North, and Taher Hasan Al Mamun, senior zonal head for South, along with regional heads, cluster heads and branch managers, were also present.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan said the achievement reflected the bank's focus on customer trust and the efforts of its employees nationwide.

"Our ability to mobilise deposits portrays the strong customer relationship we have built with our customers over the years," he said, adding that the branch network would continue its growth momentum through the rest of 2025 and beyond.