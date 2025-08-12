Bangladesh Quality Improvement Convention calls for united action to transform healthcare

The Bangladesh Quality Improvement Convention 2025 has ended with a call for stronger collaboration to improve healthcare nationwide.

Held on August 9 at the InterContinental Dhaka, the event brought together more than 200 healthcare professionals, policymakers, practitioners, researchers, students, development partners and service providers under the theme Transforming Healthcare Together.

Organised by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) in partnership with development agencies, the convention reviewed progress in quality of care, shared lessons and discussed new opportunities for cooperation.

Professor Dr Md Abu Jafor, Director General of DGHS, chaired the event, which was attended by Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant (Health) to the Chief Advisor, as chief guest. Special guests included Dr Md Sarwar Bari, Secretary of the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, and Md Saidur Rahman, Secretary of the Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In his opening remarks, Dr Md Zainal Abedin Tito, Line Director of Hospital Services Management at DGHS, said: 'Quality is not a destination; it is a daily discipline. This convention is a signal that quality is no longer a luxury or afterthought; it is central to the way we deliver care in this country.'

Dr Ashrafi Ahmad, National Defence College and Director General of DGFP, said Bangladesh's population was now beyond middle age, yet the country was still working to fully enforce quality improvement. 'Quality begins with strong leadership, followed by motivation. Our health sector is undergoing a massive transition, moving beyond project-based approaches. With support from development partners during this critical period, we are hopeful that meaningful progress will be made in this field,' she said.

The programme featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, breakout sessions and poster presentations by 15 finalists showcasing innovations to improve healthcare delivery. Topics included the National Quality Framework, facility-level improvements, patient safety, public–private partnerships, health financing and the role of physical space in shaping healthcare experiences.

Speakers identified the need for stronger enforcement of quality standards, increased investment in resources, continuous training for healthcare workers, the creation of quality improvement teams in facilities, greater adherence to safety protocols and closer collaboration between public and private sectors.

Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman described the convention as a milestone. 'It is a milestone for us all to host the Bangladesh Quality Improvement Convention, bringing together partners and stakeholders united in our commitment to safe, effective and people-centred health services. Quality cannot thrive in silos – it requires connected systems, empowered people and responsive leadership. This convention marks the beginning of a broader quality movement that will drive us closer to universal health coverage and sustainable development. Together, we must ensure that the right care reaches the right people at the right time, every time,' he said.

Organisers said quality improvement was essential, not optional, as Bangladesh moves towards universal health coverage.