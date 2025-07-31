Bangladesh Finance unveils new branch in Gulshan

Bangladesh Finance PLC has inaugurated its Gulshan Branch at Tower of Akash, 54 Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan 1.

This branch will offer the full range of financial services provided by Bangladesh Finance, alongside capital market-related services for its clients.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Manwar Hossain, Chairman of Anwar Group of Industries and Former Chairman of Bangladesh Finance PLC; Iqbal Uddin Ahmed, current Chairman of Bangladesh Finance PLC; Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director & CEO, members of the Board of Directors, senior officials, invited guests, and clients.

While speaking at the event, former chairman Manwar Hossain said, "Bangladesh Finance has always secured a strong position in the financial sector through innovative thinking and sustainable planning. The inauguration of this new Gulshan branch is another milestone in the company's journey. I feel proud to have been a part of its growth. I firmly believe that Bangladesh Finance will continue its path of progressive initiatives and excellence in customer service."

Current Chairman Iqbal Uddin Ahmed said, "Launching a new branch in such a key commercial area like Gulshan will further expand and simplify our customer-centric services. We believe this initiative will strengthen our position in the financial sector and play a vital role in the sustainable development of the institution."

Managing Director and CEO Md. Kyser Hamid said, "Opening a new branch in one of the capital's most significant business hubs is a major step in the sustainable expansion and service enhancement of Bangladesh Finance. With both financial and brokerage services operating from the same address, clients will now enjoy faster, more convenient, and more effective service delivery. We believe this move will reinforce our innovative and client-centric positioning and expand our impact in the country's financial sector."

The Gulshan branch of Bangladesh Finance offers a wide range of services, including retail deposits, SME and corporate financing, advisory support, and other financial facilities. Additionally, Bangladesh Finance Securities will provide services such as stock market investment, portfolio management, and investment advisory.

Through this new branch, Bangladesh Finance PLC has further strengthened its position in the financial sector, taking a significant step forward in delivering innovative, client-focused, and accessible services to the people of Bangladesh.