Press Releases
Thu Jul 31, 2025 07:19 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 07:22 AM

Most Viewed

Press Releases
Press Releases

Bangladesh Development Bank holds 15th AGM

Thu Jul 31, 2025 07:19 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 07:22 AM
Thu Jul 31, 2025 07:19 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 07:22 AM

The 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Development Bank PLC was held on Thursday (July 31) at Bank's Board Room. 

Chairman of the Bank's Board Ahmed Ismet presided over the meeting, while Managing Director and CEO Md. Jashim Uddin presented the Annual Report 2024. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mohammad Helal Uddin, Joint  Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance attended to the AGM as government representative. 

Board of Directors K. M. Tariqul Islam, Md. Abdul Mojid, Md. Shah Alam, Sultan Mahmud Bin Zulfiqar, Md. Shah Alam Mia, Mahbubun Nahar and Md. Chaynul Haque and Deputy Managing Director Shachindra Nath Samadder also attended the meeting.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশের জন্য ট্রাম্প-শুল্ক ২০ শতাংশ

ট্রাম্প প্রশাসন চীন, ভিয়েতনাম ও ভারতের মতো প্রতিযোগী রপ্তানিকারক দেশের ওপর কঠোর শুল্ক আরোপ করায় আমেরিকান বাজারে বাংলাদেশ আরও শক্তিশালী অবস্থান করে নিতে পারবে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ফিলিস্তিনকে স্বীকৃতির ঘোষণার পর কানাডার পণ্যে শুল্ক বাড়িয়ে ৩৫ শতাংশ করলেন ট্রাম্প

৭ মিনিট আগে