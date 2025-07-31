Bangladesh Development Bank holds 15th AGM

The 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Development Bank PLC was held on Thursday (July 31) at Bank's Board Room.

Chairman of the Bank's Board Ahmed Ismet presided over the meeting, while Managing Director and CEO Md. Jashim Uddin presented the Annual Report 2024.

Mohammad Helal Uddin, Joint Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance attended to the AGM as government representative.

Board of Directors K. M. Tariqul Islam, Md. Abdul Mojid, Md. Shah Alam, Sultan Mahmud Bin Zulfiqar, Md. Shah Alam Mia, Mahbubun Nahar and Md. Chaynul Haque and Deputy Managing Director Shachindra Nath Samadder also attended the meeting.