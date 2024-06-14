Ami Probashi, A2i, and Brac join forces to erase middlemen from migration sector

Ami Probashi Ltd, in collaboration with the A2I project of the Information and Communication Technology Department, hosted a transformative training session aimed at enhancing the digital capabilities of entrepreneurs spearheading 'Probashi Helpdesk' initiatives at Union Digital Centers nationwide.

The workshop, held at the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) building auditorium in Dhaka, signifies a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to streamline migration processes and empower grassroots entrepreneurs, said a press release.

Building upon the successful MoU signing ceremony between Ami Probashi.Ltd and the ICT Department the training session brought together over 300 enthusiastic entrepreneurs from diverse regions of Bangladesh. These entrepreneurs, instrumental in bridging the gap between rural communities and essential services, received comprehensive training to effectively leverage the innovative solutions Ami Probashi Ltd provided.

Throughout the three-day workshop which concluded on the 11th of June, attendees gained invaluable insights into utilizing the Ami Probashi platform to revolutionize the migration journey for aspiring migrants. With a focus on eliminating intermediaries and ensuring transparency, entrepreneurs were equipped with the tools to safeguard migrants from fraud and exploitation. Notably, the training covered must-have essential services such as BMET Registration mandatory database registration for all migration-related services, Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) a basic training for a prospective migrant worker along with easy certificate acquisition from the platform itself.

Ami Probashi is soon to trailblaze with the introduction of a Migrant Consultancy service along with Job posting through which migrants will have direct access to legitimate job opportunities not to mention the creation of Countries Biggest migrant CV depository for head hunters to choose from. On this CEO of Ami Probashi Namir Ahmad Nuri said, "In partnership with A2I and BRAC, Ami Probashi aspires to cultivate the largest skilled talent pool in Bangladesh, facilitating direct access to overseas jobs for rural individuals without relying on or paying middlemen".

Seeing the ease of service through Ami Proashi Director General (Executive Cell & PEPZ) of the Prime Minister's Office Shahida Sultana stated "Like developed countries, we need to be service oriented to assure vision of smart Bangladesh for which; we recognize the vital role played by Union Digital Centers in delivering essential services to rural communities"

A2I's Joint Project Director (Joint Secretary) Mr. Molla Mizanur Rahman praised Ami Probashi saying, "Ami Probashi app has many types of features and services. This is an excellent thing. You can get all kinds of opportunities from one place. We often don't know how many people are going abroad or who is being recruited in which sector. Once this information reaches the public, they will no longer have to face harassment and will be able to travel abroad legally."

By incorporating innovative services like 'consultancy' and 'Job Postings' Ami Probashi, Ltd continues to lead the charge towards a digitally-driven migration landscape in Bangladesh. With a steadfast commitment to fostering collaboration and driving positive change, the platform aims to empower migrants, stakeholders, and the economy at large.