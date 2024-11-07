Advertising Agencies Association gets new executive committee

The Advertising Agencies Association of Bangladesh (AAAB) has announced formation of its new seven-member executive committee.

Sanaul Arefeen has been appointed as president and Syed Ahsanul Apon as general Secretary. The committee also includes Nazim Farhan Choudhury as vice-president, Sarah Ali as treasurer, MA Maruf as joint Secretary, and Meherun Nesa Islam and Dr. Muhammad Risalat Siddique as members.

The new committee was unanimously approved during the recently concluded annual general meeting of AAAB, held in Dhaka's Banani.

The event, which featured routine discussions, was attended by industry leaders including Geeteara Safiya Choudhury, Sara Zaker, Kazi Wahidul Alam and Yusuf Hassan along with representatives from around 60 advertising agencies, both new and established.

Presiding over the meeting was AAAB President Ramendu Majumdar, with General Secretary Muneer Ahmed Khan conducting the proceedings. The gathering commenced with a moment of silence to honor the martyrs of the anti-discrimination movement and to pay tribute to renowned figures in the advertising industry, Aly Zaker and Reza Ali.

The newly elected committee's primary focus will be on expanding membership, modernizing the organizational framework, and broadening the scope of the advertising industry to include its various segments. Since the independence of Bangladesh, the advertising landscape has continuously evolved to adapt to changing times, with many local agencies now promoting products and services on an international scale, particularly through digital platforms.

The AAAB aims to strengthen the involvement of advertising agencies by incorporating fresh ideas from the younger generation, facilitating constructive discussions with government bodies, and accelerating efforts to enable Bangladeshi agencies to engage globally and generate foreign revenue.

Founded in 1978, the Advertising Agencies Association of Bangladesh (AAAB) invites the directors (owners) of any communication agency involved in TV, print, digital media, events, outdoor, activation, and other mediums to become members of the association, representing their respective companies.